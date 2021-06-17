Benz Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.00 (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, Benz has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Benz coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Benz has a total market capitalization of $418.57 and approximately $4.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00058987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00143545 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00180507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.27 or 0.00905334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,013.20 or 0.99964010 BTC.

About Benz

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io

Benz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars.

