BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.45 Million

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and approximately $347,725.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00060059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00025875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.00 or 0.00755682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00084042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00042217 BTC.

BEPRO Network Coin Profile

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

