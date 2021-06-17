BEPRO Network Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BEPRO Network has a total market capitalization of $8.45 million and $347,725.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00060059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00025875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.00 or 0.00755682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00084042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00042217 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

