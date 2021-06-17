Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF)

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OXINF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

OTCMKTS:OXINF remained flat at $$29.95 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 58. Oxford Instruments has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.94.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

