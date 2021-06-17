Bezant 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,561.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 47.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Bezant coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezant has a total market cap of $757,036.89 and $4,561.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bezant has traded up 456.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00060912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00024175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.22 or 0.00762946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00083581 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00042241 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

Bezant is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

