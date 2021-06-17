Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) were down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY)

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony services, including basic telephony service on domestic telephone lines, as well as voice mail and caller ID, conference calls, call waiting, follow-me, MMS multimedia messages, and numbering services; broadband internet access infrastructure services using xDSL technology; and transmission and data-communication, cloud and digital, broadcasting, and other services.

