BHPCoin (BHP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.32 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.03 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001663 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00059744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00137864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00180015 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.74 or 0.00921398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,894.40 or 1.00177513 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

