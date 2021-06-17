BidiPass Price Tops $0.0004 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BidiPass has a total market cap of $149,134.53 and approximately $7,934.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00061026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.70 or 0.00762757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00083337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00042193 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

