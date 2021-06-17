Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 85.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $111.45 on Thursday. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BILI. TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.