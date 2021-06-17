Biogen Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $16.63 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $16.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.78. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.03.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $391.31 on Thursday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

