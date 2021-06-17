BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.75. BioLineRx shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 503,887 shares traded.

BLRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a market cap of $122.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in BioLineRx during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter worth about $74,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioLineRx by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

