Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,044,400 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the May 13th total of 815,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNOEF opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17. Bionomics has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

Bionomics Company Profile

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of anxiety, panic, agitation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

