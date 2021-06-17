Bitcloud Trading Down 7.1% This Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $679,690.16 and approximately $680.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,691.27 or 0.99986147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00035234 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008569 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.36 or 0.00337867 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.59 or 0.00428667 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.08 or 0.00796045 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00077227 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,818,201 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

