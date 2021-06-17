bitCNY Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and $646,870.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00141418 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00179693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.80 or 0.00931644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,718.51 or 0.99702366 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002946 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.