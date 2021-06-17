Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Hits $0.51 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $8.79 million and approximately $180.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000633 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.