Bitcoin Classic Price Down 75.4% Over Last Week (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 73.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 75.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $47,367.48 and approximately $33.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0789 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

