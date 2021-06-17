Bitcoin Gold Price Down 20.5% This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $57.06 or 0.00150936 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $999.29 million and approximately $29.96 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.74 or 0.00367029 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00222797 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010487 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001237 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

