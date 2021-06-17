Bitcoin Private Trading Down 2% Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00004908 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $8.95 million and $881.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00372851 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00151920 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.82 or 0.00225208 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001150 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

