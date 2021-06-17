Bitcoin Zero Price Hits $0.0019 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $54,823.10 and $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00058966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00141068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00179813 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.63 or 0.00911645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,876.16 or 1.00192256 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

