Bithao Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Bithao has a market capitalization of $21.32 million and $1.58 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bithao has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bithao coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bithao alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00059663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00025443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $283.23 or 0.00752984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00084010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042323 BTC.

About Bithao

BHAO is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home . Bithao’s official message board is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Buying and Selling Bithao

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bithao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bithao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bithao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bithao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.