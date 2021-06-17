BIZZCOIN (BIZZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.05 Million

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, BIZZCOIN has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One BIZZCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular exchanges. BIZZCOIN has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $47,591.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00061026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.70 or 0.00762757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00083337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00042193 BTC.

BIZZCOIN Profile

BIZZ is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,422,605 coins. BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIZZCOIN’s official website is bizzcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

Buying and Selling BIZZCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIZZCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIZZCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

