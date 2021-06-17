BlackBerry (BB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th. Analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 123.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect BlackBerry to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BB stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.25. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $28.77.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

