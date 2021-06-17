BlackBerry (BB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Shares of BB opened at C$15.77 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of C$5.82 and a 52 week high of C$36.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05. The firm has a market cap of C$8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.40 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.30 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.12.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

