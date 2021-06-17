BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.20. BlackRock Capital Investment shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 635,297 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $301.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.78.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 48.49%. The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,393,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,594 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 306,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 30.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.