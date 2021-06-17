BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) Shares Down 0.3%

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.46 and last traded at $26.46. 291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

