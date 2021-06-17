BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,457,979 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 102.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457,979 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.19% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $130,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,116 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,390,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,486,000 after acquiring an additional 847,073 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,649,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,438,000 after acquiring an additional 710,570 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 8,718.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 393,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $1,128,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,875,881.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $2,146,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,304 shares in the company, valued at $21,478,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,115 shares of company stock worth $7,329,419. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a PE ratio of -358.91.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.