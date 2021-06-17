BlackRock Inc. Acquires 182,968 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,522,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.93% of DMC Global worth $136,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 6.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 74.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DMC Global alerts:

BOOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

DMC Global stock opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM).

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.