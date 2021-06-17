BlackRock Inc. Acquires 23,785 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,006,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.43% of CSW Industrials worth $135,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 770,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,276,000 after acquiring an additional 347,230 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 661,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 367,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,133,000 after acquiring an additional 99,184 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 313,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,123,000 after acquiring an additional 57,086 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 23,347 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $253,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,881 shares in the company, valued at $11,155,614.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $763,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $116.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.74. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.64 and a fifty-two week high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.42 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

