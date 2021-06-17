BlackRock Inc. Acquires 638,556 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,319,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638,556 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.07% of Perdoceo Education worth $135,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,496,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,536,000 after purchasing an additional 95,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 118,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 90,144 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $915.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $118,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRDO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

