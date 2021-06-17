BlackRock Inc. Acquires 78,225 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,294,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,225 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.55% of Surmodics worth $128,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,782,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,508 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $90,103.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,415 shares of company stock valued at $533,394 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $52.67 on Thursday. Surmodics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $730.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.29, a PEG ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.86.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

