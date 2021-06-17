BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,377,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.47% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $135,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMPH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AMPH opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $958.89 million, a PE ratio of 402.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $103.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.12 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $93,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,856.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 8,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $158,201.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,361 shares of company stock worth $2,136,476 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.