BlackRock Inc. Buys 424,594 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,594 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.46% of Banc of California worth $132,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BANC. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $14,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 406,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banc of California alerts:

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,881.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $501,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at $225,166.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $927.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.