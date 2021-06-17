BlackRock Inc. Buys 752,862 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 752,862 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.13% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $140,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLNE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLNE has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $1,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 337,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,707,760.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,403,356 shares of company stock valued at $33,470,658 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

