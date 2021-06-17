BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 841,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.50% of OraSure Technologies worth $138,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 489.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 257,424 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 763,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 201,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,063,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 67,218 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSUR. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.12 and a beta of -0.26.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

