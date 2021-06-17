BlackRock Inc. Has $126.37 Million Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,084,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,075 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.26% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $126,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 72,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $68.87 on Thursday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

