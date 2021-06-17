BlackRock Inc. Has $126.97 Million Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,535,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.52% of Hyatt Hotels worth $126,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of H. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $306,382.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $795,915.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,484 shares of company stock worth $539,189 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on H. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $83.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.