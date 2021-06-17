BlackRock Inc. Has $128.56 Million Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.61% of Warrior Met Coal worth $128,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

HCC opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $885.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.41%.

HCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

