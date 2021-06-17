BlackRock Inc. Has $141.37 Million Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,261,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 172,290 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.71% of Orthofix Medical worth $141,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $818.94 million, a P/E ratio of -27.91, a PEG ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.15. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

