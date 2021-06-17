BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,378,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,873 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.36% of OneSpan worth $131,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 3.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 177,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the first quarter worth $247,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Sidoti upgraded OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

OneSpan stock opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -71.83 and a beta of 0.59.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt purchased 263,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.07 per share, with a total value of $6,603,438.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,638,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,228,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

