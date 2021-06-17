BlackRock Inc. Invests $139.93 Million in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,759,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,932,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.39% of SiriusPoint at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at $394,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at $2,682,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

In other SiriusPoint news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 61,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $650,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SPNT opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 33.31%.

Separately, TheStreet raised SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.