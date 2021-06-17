BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,991,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,502,564 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.56% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $126,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $73,105,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE MIC opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.74. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 97.74%. Research analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

