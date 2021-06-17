BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870,128 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Continental Resources worth $128,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,223,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 36.5% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,084 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,554,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,705,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,047,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLR opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.07 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.30. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -37.61%.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,071 over the last ninety days. 82.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

