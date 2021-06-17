BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.25

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and traded as high as $13.58. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 27,468 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTA. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the first quarter valued at $238,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

