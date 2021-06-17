BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the May 13th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 502,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after buying an additional 38,613 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $6,681,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 181,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 157,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $15.51. 40,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,503. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.65. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

