Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $33.09 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $41,892.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,348 shares of company stock worth $268,656. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

