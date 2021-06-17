Blank Wallet Price Reaches $0.75 (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $14.48 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00058815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00139733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00180111 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.39 or 0.00913380 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,781.99 or 0.99625640 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

