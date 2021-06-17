BlitzPredict (XBP) Trading 8.8% Higher This Week

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One BlitzPredict coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlitzPredict has a market capitalization of $808,819.28 and approximately $5,799.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001106 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00056029 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00040402 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlitzPredict Coin Profile

BlitzPredict is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

