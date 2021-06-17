Blocery Price Hits $0.0378 on Major Exchanges (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Blocery coin can now be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Blocery has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $923,044.00 worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blocery has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00061243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00024989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.42 or 0.00767972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00084270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042453 BTC.

About Blocery

Blocery (CRYPTO:BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,534,937 coins. Blocery’s official website is blocery.io . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Blocery Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

