Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and approximately $292,394.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockchain Certified Data Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00060009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.93 or 0.00755847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00084357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00042387 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,022,844 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Certified Data Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Certified Data Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.