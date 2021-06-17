Blockstack (STX) Price Down 11.4% This Week

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Blockstack has a total market cap of $358.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockstack alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00102825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00060860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.07 or 0.00762925 BTC.

Blockstack Profile

STX is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Blockstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.